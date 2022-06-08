O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $750.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.68.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $633.50. 1,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $658.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.95. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $523.00 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.