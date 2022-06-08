Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $982.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Origin Materials by 377.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at $11,943,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Origin Materials by 193.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 47,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

