Origin Materials (ORGN) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) is one of 42 public companies in the "Industrial organic chemicals" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Origin Materials to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ rivals have a beta of -115.47, meaning that their average share price is 11,647% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Origin Materials and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 7.55 Origin Materials Competitors $4.41 billion $410.92 million -52.51

Origin Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 287 1037 1312 44 2.42

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 22.17%. Given Origin Materials’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -372.02% 233.32% 17.84%

Summary

Origin Materials rivals beat Origin Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

