Orlando Zayas Purchases 80,000 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,000.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Orlando Zayas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Orlando Zayas bought 48,472 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $74,646.88.

NASDAQ:KPLT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 732,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KPLT. Loop Capital downgraded Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Katapult by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Katapult by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

