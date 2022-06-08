Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells $777,833.72 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isaac Angel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Isaac Angel sold 8,200 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $677,976.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 193,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

