Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.18.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OR stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $154,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 181,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 802,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

