Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Otonomy in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

OTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

OTIC stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.