Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells $1,144,244.50 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 346,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

