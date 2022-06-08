Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OC opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $105.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,002,000 after buying an additional 177,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

