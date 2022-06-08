Oxford Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.29.

NYSE:OXM opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.