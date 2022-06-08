Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of OXM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 341,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,251. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.00. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.