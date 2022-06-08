Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 341,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.00. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.