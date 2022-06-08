Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) CFO Sells $2,212,140.00 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.96. 7,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.38. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $165,196,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

