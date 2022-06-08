PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CAO Monica L. Sparks Purchases 4,000 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 886,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,375. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.