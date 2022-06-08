PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) EVP Rebecca H. Cordes Buys 10,000 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 886,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

