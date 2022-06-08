Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:PALI opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Palisade Bio ( NASDAQ:PALI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palisade Bio will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palisade Bio by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palisade Bio (PALI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.