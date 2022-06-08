Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

