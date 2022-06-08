Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 9,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

