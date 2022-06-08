Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXT. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

Shares of PXT stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 400,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.20. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.28 and a 52-week high of C$30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$523.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 6.965221 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.30, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,228,500. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total transaction of C$1,388,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,552,000. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,731,500 in the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

