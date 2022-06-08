Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Park City Group stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $94.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

