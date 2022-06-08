Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.71.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:PH opened at $283.76 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $253.33 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 70,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

