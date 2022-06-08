Parkway Corporate Limited (ASX:PWN) Insider Bahay Ozcakmak Buys 1,079,466 Shares

Parkway Corporate Limited (ASX:PWN – Get Rating) insider Bahay Ozcakmak purchased 1,079,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,794.66 ($7,765.94).

The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

Parkway Corporate Company Profile

Parkway Corporate Limited, a cleantech company, provides water treatment solutions in Australia. It operates through three business units: Parkway Process Solutions, Parkway Process Technologies, and Parkway Ventures. The company offers analytical instruments for measuring water treatment related parameters; laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables, such as syringes, test tubes, measuring jugs, cylinders, and flasks; water treatment systems; and a range of pumps comprising specialty chemical dosing pumps, HVAC pumps, submersible pumps, and high-pressure and high-capacity pumps, as well as related parts and accessories.

