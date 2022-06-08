Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ PNBK opened at $13.35 on Monday. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.
Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
