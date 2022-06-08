Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PNBK opened at $13.35 on Monday. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

