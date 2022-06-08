Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $23.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,650 shares of company stock worth $9,847,231. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after purchasing an additional 697,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,807,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

