Paul Rawson Acquires 60,964 Shares of Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Stock

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating) insider Paul Rawson acquired 60,964 shares of Yü Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £115,831.60 ($145,152.38).
Shares of YU traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.44). 9,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £32.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.03. Yü Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 186.05 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 339 ($4.25).
