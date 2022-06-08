PAVmed Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PAVmed in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAVM. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PAVmed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 372,980 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

