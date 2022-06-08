Paya Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Paya in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Paya has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of -0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 61.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paya by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Paya by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paya by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

