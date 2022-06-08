PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,651,547 shares of company stock valued at $201,518,077 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

