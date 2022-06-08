PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 4,300 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,117,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,826,318.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PC Connection alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $111,202.02.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.

CNXN stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,810. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.65.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.