Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $353.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.31 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $163.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

PEB stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

