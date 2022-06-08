Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$53.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total value of C$138,600.59. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total transaction of C$1,646,823.92. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,834 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.22.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

