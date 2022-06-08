Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,045.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.78) to GBX 990 ($12.41) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.04) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS PEGRY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

