Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

PEBO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

PEBO stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $823.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

