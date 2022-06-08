Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL) Plans $0.24 Dividend

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PPAL stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.24.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

