PepGen Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on June 15th (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen’s (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 15th. PepGen had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $108,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PEPG. Bank of America began coverage on PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. PepGen has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

