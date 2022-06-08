Perficient (PRFT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/4/2022 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. "

6/3/2022 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2022 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2022 – Perficient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Perficient had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $133.00.

4/28/2022 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/27/2022 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2022 – Perficient is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2022 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2022 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average is $109.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $73.43 and a one year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

