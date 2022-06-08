Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €169.00 ($181.72) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

Shares of EPA:RI traded down €2.00 ($2.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €181.80 ($195.48). 260,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €189.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €195.52.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

