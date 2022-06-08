Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €227.08 ($244.17).

Shares of RI traded down €2.00 ($2.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €181.80 ($195.48). 260,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €189.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €195.52. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

