Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €196.00 by UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €196.00 ($210.75) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

RI stock traded down €2.00 ($2.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €181.80 ($195.48). The stock had a trading volume of 260,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €195.52. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

