Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 30.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 243.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.