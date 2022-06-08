Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of PSNL stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 37,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,428. The company has a market cap of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,699 shares of company stock worth $69,426. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Personalis by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Personalis by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

