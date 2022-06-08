Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,501. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 72,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

