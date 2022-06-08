Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.811 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NYSE TLK opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DBS Vickers cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

