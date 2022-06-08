Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.26 per share for the year.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

