PFSweb (PFSW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 13th.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PFSweb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 35,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $400,630.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,461,179 shares in the company, valued at $27,442,145.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,753 shares of company stock valued at $812,631. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PFSweb by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

