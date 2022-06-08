Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “
PHVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pharvaris (Get Rating)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
