PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
NASDAQ PFXNL remained flat at $$25.32 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 607. PhenixFIN has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $27.44.
PhenixFIN Company Profile
