Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PHIO opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.