Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($9.81).

PHNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.21) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.05), for a total value of £43,328.58 ($54,296.47). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.08), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($381,721.99).

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 637.60 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.38. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 732.80 ($9.18). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 621.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 639.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.56%.

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.