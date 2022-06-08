Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

